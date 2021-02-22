Offshore Flows

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 2:00PM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure will dominate just off the coast for most of the week. The associated dome of air along with generally offshore winds will allow for significant warming for the Monterey Bay Area early in the week. Cooler surface air masses will invade from the north Wednesday and Saturday, but the general flow will remain offshore during the period and high temperatures will likely remain above normal. On the flip side, mornings will be chilly because of the dry air mass in place. No rain is expected within the next 7 days with the next chance looking like March 2nd or so.





Rest of Monday: Sunny and warm, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s and upper 60s to low 70s inland. Light offshore winds early in the day with a light sea breeze in the afternoon.

Overnight: Another cool and clear night. Temperatures will mainly be in the 40s along the coast with 30s inland.



Tuesday: Offshore winds pick up over the hills early Tuesday morning and will strengthen into the afternoon. In the low levels, winds will remain light and offshore which will lead to another warm day with widespread 60s-70s for highs.



Extended: Winds will pick up with a dry cold front on Wednesday, cooling most locations 5-10ºF. However, highs will remain above normal. Expect chilly mornings Thursday and Friday with slowly warming highs. Another dry cold front will likely pass on Saturday and could have similar impacts to what we see on Wednesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.