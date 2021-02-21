Warmer, Dry Week Ahead

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The weekend started with some light showers and gray skies but will finish warmer and mostly sunny. High pressure will build in for most of the week with warm, dry conditions prevailing.



Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs mainly in the 60s.



Overnight: Clear, with temperatures along the coast in the 40s. Inland mid to upper 30s.



Extended: Even warmer weather expected on Monday with 70s returning to many areas, especially inland. Temperatures will cool down mid-week but stay seasonable. No precipitation expected in the next 7 days.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.