Chilly Mornings, Mild Days

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:15PM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Northwesterly winds may be briefly gusty at times today behind Monday’s weather system. Weak high pressure will then build in, ushering in a dryer period of weather for most of the week. Highs will get a big higher and lows quite a bit lower during the period. The next weather system will arrive on Friday and it may bring additional light rain to the region.



Rest of Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s for most areas. A few southern valleys may reach the low 60s. Gusty northwest winds at times, especially on the coast.

Overnight: A few high clouds and chilly. Lows will be in the 20s-30s inland with most coastal spots in the 30s.



Wednesday: Chilly in the morning, then mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy northwest winds at times.



Extended: Clouds will be on the increase Thursday, but the day will be otherwise nice. A weather system will bring some light rain to the region Friday, followed by cool, breezy conditions into the weekend. Temperatures should warm out of the weekend, however, returning to above normal by Sunday or Monday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 24th – March 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.