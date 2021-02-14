Weak Weather System Arrives Tonight

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 11:45Am):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Clouds increase Sunday ahead of our next weather system. Some drizzle will be possible after dark with another chance of drizzly, light rain Monday morning. High pressure will then build in, warming us and drying us through mid-week. A weak weather system will clip our area late in the week--looking like Friday at the moment--bringing a chance of light rain.



Sunday (Valentine's Day): Scattered high clouds, then increasing clouds late. Highs in the 50s. Some drizzle possible near the coast after dark.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle to occasional light rain possible, but mainly in the hills and near the coast. Lows in the 40s.



Extended: Partly cloudy on Monday with some drizzle/light rain early. Tuesday through Thursday will be warmer and dryer as high pressure returns to the Central Coast. Watching another light system later in the week. Timing to be determined.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.