Warmer Weather

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8AM):

Good to Moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure returns with dryer weather and warmer daytime highs Friday into the weekend. The ridge of high pressure will weaken early part of next week.

Friday: Slightly warmer with clear skies. Coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Inland temperatures in the 60s. Breezy at times over the hills.

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low cloud or two possible along the immediate coast. Overnight lows will be in the 20s-30s inland and 30s-40s on the coast.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine throughout the day with warm weather. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Extended: Dry conditions continue through the weekend with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Skies will be mostly sunny with a low cloud or two on the coast and then increasing high clouds starting Sunday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Dry drought conditions for most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Moderate Drought.