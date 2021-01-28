Storm Winding Down

Local Forecast

Weather Story: The storm is finally moving on! Periods of showers will continue tonight, however. A few showers will be heavy so, debris flows will remain possible, especially around burn scars. Flooding of poorly drained areas will also remain a concern. Many creeks in the mountains are full and low water crossings may remain impassable. Showers will end early Friday with dry conditions expected into the weekend. Another weather system will be lurking offshore and will likely bring rain to the region early next week. At the moment, this doesn’t look like a major storm.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey …

**Flood Advisory**

… for poor drainage areas in western Monterey County, northwestern San Benito County, central Santa Clara County, southern Santa Cruz County extended until 3:30PM.



* At 152 PM PST, Doppler radar indicates scattered rain showers continue to move over the region this afternoon.



* Adverse impacts to already very wet roadways can be expected. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination. Additionally, overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor

flooding in the advisory area.



Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Jose, Salinas, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Milpitas, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Watsonville, Gilroy, Campbell,

Morgan Hill, Hollister, Seaside, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Los Altos, Monterey, Marina and Corralitos.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.



Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.



In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.



*Flash Flood Watch*

… for the coastal mountains of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties and the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County through 5pm Thursday.



* An atmospheric river will continue to produce moderate to heavy rain across Monterey County through Wednesday Night. Farther north, showers and possible thunderstorms will produce brief heavy rain Wednesday night. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through Thursday.



* Moderate confidence that thresholds for debris flows will be met for the following 2020 burn scars: CZU Lightning Complex, SCU Lightning Complex, Carmel/River, and Dolan. For non-burn scar areas, there could be ponding of water in urban areas, and low lying areas with poor drainage. We also cannot rule out slides or wash outs in areas of steep terrain.



If you live near or on a burn scar: make sure you are signed up for your county's reverse 911 or other alert system and have a "go bag" ready. Monitor the weather for forecast updates and heed local official orders.



Rest of Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers. Some showers will have brief heavy rain. Embedded thundershowers with small hail possible. Snow level 4,500ft. Highs in the 50s with 40s above 2,000ft in elevation. Breezy at times.

Overnight: Rain showers become less widespread, but we will continue to see a few throughout the night. Some snow possible in the higher elevations around 3,500ft. Temperatures will be in the 40s along the coast with 30s to 40s inland.



Friday: Isolated showers in the morning. Then, partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Extended: A weak weather system will pass by on Saturday and may bring a few light showers to the region. We'll get a break on Sunday under partly cloudy skies. A stronger weather system will arrive Monday into Tuesday with widespread rain. At the moment, it doesn't look too heavy, however. Temperatures will slowly warm close to seasonal normals by Monday, but will remain cool for this time of year.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.