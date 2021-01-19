Transitioning to Cooler, Wetter Weather (Eventually)

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 3:00pm)

Good for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: We have begun the transition from high pressure-dominated warm, dry weather to a more active, wet weather pattern. The ridge eased back to the west, allowing for dry weather system to sneak in from the north overnight. Offshore strengthened as it passed, but will begin to subside this evening. Behind the system, the air mass will remain mild for the next few days.



A stronger, wetter trough of low pressure will dig down the West Coast on Friday. It will likely push a cold front through our area that will be accompanied by rain. Showers could linger into Saturday and there is a slight chance of an isolated thundershower. Another weather system will move in on Monday or so. Temperatures will be much cooler starting Thursday/Friday and will likely remain that way next week.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

High winds have the potential to topple power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.



Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.



**Wind Advisory**

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains and Northern Diablo Range through 6PM.



Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.



… for the lower elevations of Santa Cruz County and the Santa Clara Valley through 6PM Tuesday



Offshore wind event will produce periods of sustained winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph. Strongest gusts are expected on the lee side of mountains as downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions.



…for the Santa Lucia Range & Los Padres National Forest in Monterey County through 6PM.



Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.



… for the San Benito County, and the Gabilan Range & Cholame Hills, coastal cities, and northern Salinas Valley in Monterey County until 6PM Tuesday



North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.





Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds in the south. Gusty winds, slowly tapering off. Cooler, but still warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.



Overnight: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Wednesday: Sunny and warm with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Light winds.



Extended: Another chilly morning on Thursday, then mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Onshore winds will strengthen, cooling coastal areas into the upper 50s to low 60s. Low clouds may make a return as well. Inland areas will remain warm. A weather system will then move in on Friday and could linger into Saturday with scattered showers and much cooler temperatures. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Saturday. We’ll get a break on Sunday but another system will bring rain to the region Monday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 27th – February 2nd calls for the likelihood near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.