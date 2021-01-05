High & Dry

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 7:30pm)

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: Building high pressure from the south is working against any further rain chances this week. Once system on Wednesday may only result in a few sprinkles in Santa Cruz County. The following system on Friday may only bring light rain at best to the Monterey Bay northward. The ridge now looks like it will strengthen next week, bringing warm, dry conditions.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties through 11PM Tuesday

A large long period northwest swell has arrived and breakers of 18 to 24 feet are possible through Monday. Swell heights will continue to build later tonight before peaking on Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints. Therefore, a high surf advisory will be in effect through Tuesday night for an increased risk of dangerous sneaker waves and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.



Large and dangerous breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at west to northwest facing beaches Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Waves will continue to build overnight Monday through Tuesday with breaking waves of 25 to nearly 30 feet possible, locally higher at favored breakpoints.

Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.

Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.

Periods of subsiding and building northwest swell will continue throughout much of the week. Continued vigilance is advised.

Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave due to an increased threat of sneaker waves. People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.

Overnight: Partly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog. Expect lows in the upper 30s to low 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a touch warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 60s inland. Increasing clouds late in the day with a few sprinkles possible across Santa Cruz County.



Thursday: A few low clouds near the coast, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered high clouds. Slightly warmer, with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF for most places.



Extended: The next weather system will pass by on Friday. It will bring rain chances mainly to the northern half of our viewing area and perhaps some breezy conditions. Any rain that falls is likely to be light. Dry conditions can be expected through the weekend into next week. Building high pressure may send temperatures into the 70s for some areas Monday & Tuesday. Most areas will see highs of 10ºF above normal for this time of year.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.