New Year New Weather?

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 3:00pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: The weather pattern will remain active for the next couple of weeks with rain becoming more and more likely. The next system will stall just to our north late Friday into Saturday—and perhaps into Sunday too. Some light rain may be possible in our north, especially on Saturday. Temperatures remain mild in the meantime. Stronger, more distinct systems will then arrive Monday and Wednesday next week. Timing and intensity may change on these systems, so stay tuned.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties through 3AM Friday.



A very long period WNW swell train continues to impact the coastline. The primary hazard will be large breaking waves of up to roughly 20 feet at west and northwest facing beaches. A HIGH SURF ADVISORY remains in effect through tonight for these large breaking waves. Cold water drownings occur each year with these type of events but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. If you must visit the coastline, avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings, jetties, etc, and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings at all times.



For the High Surf Advisory, dangerously large breaking waves of up to about 20 feet at west to northwest beaches later tonight through Thursday night. Enhanced coastal run up, localized beach erosion, and stronger rip currents are expected throughout.



Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.



Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.



These types of events lead to cold water drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.



A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.

Rest of Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool and breezy with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds late.



Extended: A system will remain stalled to our north Saturday into Sunday with increased clouds and perhaps an occasional wave of light rain glancing through the northern half of the viewing areas. Light southwesterly flow will actually warm us up a bit with highs mainly in the low 60s. Rain is looking more likely on Monday and then perhaps again mid-week next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.