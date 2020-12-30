Light Rain Tonight, High Surf Tomorrow

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 3PM)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: The weather pattern will remain active for the next couple of weeks with rain becoming more and more likely. The first system will arrive late Thursday, bringing some light rain to the region—favoring coastal areas. Additional storm systems will follow every day or two into next week with varying intensity. Timing is also tough to nail down due to the sheer number of storms lined up. There is some potential for stronger storms next week with heavier rain.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

*Beach Hazards Statement*

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties through 10PM tonight

**High Surf Advisory**

…for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties excluding the north side of Monterey Bay from 10PM Wednesday through 3AM Friday.



A very long period and increasingly large northwest swell will bring hazardous conditions along the coast through Thursday night…



A very long period WNW swell train has arrived along all of our coast, with initial forerunner waves of 20 to 22 seconds. For today into this evening, the primary hazard will be on the beaches where infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves and stronger rip currents are expected. Then tonight and Thursday, the swell heights are forecast to increase and the primary hazard will shift towards large breaking waves of up to roughly 20 feet at west and northwest facing beaches. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect through this evening for the sneaker wave threat while a High Surf Advisory is in effect for tonight through Thursday night for the large breaking waves expected. Cold water drownings occur each year with these type of events but are completely avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. If you must visit the coastline, avoid venturing out on coastal rocks, outcroppings, jetties, etc, and remain extremely vigilant of your surroundings at all times.



For the Beach Hazards Statement, infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves are expected today and this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, dangerously large breaking waves of up to about 20 feet at west to northwest beaches later tonight through Thursday night. Enhanced coastal run up, localized beach erosion, and stronger rip currents are expected throughout.



Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.



Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can

be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.



These types of events lead to cold water drownings each year so extreme vigilance is advised.



A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beachgoers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties.



A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.

Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Slightly warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Light rain around the bay after 10PM.

Overnight: Light rain overnight—mainly for coastal areas and northern valleys. Temperatures will be in the 30s inland and 40s on the coast.

Thursday: Skies clearing after dawn. Mostly sunny, cool and breezy with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: A weak system will pass by Friday, looking dry for our area right now. However, additional systems Saturday and Sunday are looking wetter. In fact, we’re likely to more weather systems ever day or two next week as well!





-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.