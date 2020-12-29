Cold Night Tonight, Rain Later in the Week

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 3:00pm)

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: The weather pattern will remain active for the next couple of weeks, which will mean more rain coming our way. In the short term, however, don’t expect too much. High pressure builds in behind Sunday/Monday’s storm system. With light offshore flow, a clearing, drying trend can be expected Tuesday into Wednesday. Then, a couple of weather systems will slide in over the ridge. The first, early Wednesday, will bring clouds and maybe a sprinkle to the mountains. The second, early Thursday is more likely to bring some light rain to the region—favoring coastal areas. The ridge will then return for the weekend with a slight warm-up before it breaks down further next week. Storm systems are likely Sunday and Tuesday with a higher chance of significant rainfall—as opposed to some of the weaker systems as of late. Since this is a ways out, please stay tuned to updates as the pattern could change slightly.



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with just a few clouds. A bit cool, with highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy on the exposed coast and over the ridge tops at times. Temperatures will drop quickly after dark.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

*Beach Hazards Statement*

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 6PM Tuesday through Wednesday evening.



A very long period WNW swell will impact the Sonoma to Big Sur coast tonight through Wednesday evening. Initial forerunner waves of 21 to 23 seconds will begin to arrive along the Sonoma coast late this afternoon before spreading southward during the evening hours. Wave heights will rise by Wednesday morning to 5 to 9 feet at a periodicity of 18 to 20 seconds. This will result in a high risk of sneaker waves. The largest energetic sneaker waves will arrive irregularly every few minutes to as infrequently as once every 30 minutes during otherwise deceptively calmer seas, and consequently may catch those on coastal jetties, rocks, piers, or shorelines off guard and may injure them or knock them into the cold, turbulent ocean. Beachcombing is not advised during this timeframe. In addition, strong rip currents will accompany the energetic wave train, particularly at WNW facing beaches. These types of events claim lives each year so extreme vigilance is advised if visiting the coast.



The main impacts will be felt at W-WNW beaches, including but not limited to: Ocean beach, Montara state beach, Halfmoon Bay state beach, Manresa state beach, Marina state beach.



Potential sneaker waves will create dangerous conditions at area beaches. Steep beaches will have a higher risk of sneaker wave activity with greater wave run-up onto beaches. Occasionally larger waves will also wash over jetties and rock outcroppings that normally stay dry.



A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves means that conditions are present to support an increased danger of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. Beachcombing is not advised.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies with increasing high clouds by dawn. Cold, with coastal lows in the 30s and widespread 20s to low 30s inland. Frost likely for inland/mountain valleys, with patchy frost possible up to the coast.

Wednesday: Scattered high clouds early, then a bit of sun sneaking through in the afternoon. Slightly warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Clouds increase late.



Extended: Light rain returns early Thursday morning, favoring the coast and mountains. Amounts will likely be light. Breezy conditions will follow Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions return Friday/Saturday with rain likely returning Sunday. Rain may continue on and off throughout next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.