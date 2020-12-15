High Surf Alert

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 7:00pm)

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

The weather pattern will remain progressive this week. The next weather system arrives early Thursday and will likely bring rain and occasionally gusty winds to most of the region. High pressure will then rebuild and after a couple of chilly days, temperatures will warm up through the weekend. The next system will take aim on the coast by early next week.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

Another long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast this afternoon. Forerunner waves of 3 to 7 feet at 19 to 22 seconds are expected initially resulting in a brief moderate threat of sneaker waves, particularly during the low tide. This swell will quickly build overnight and into Wednesday generating large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, locally up to 25 feet at favored breakpoints. High tides will still be on the full side Wednesday morning as the King Tides only just begin to subside creating an additional danger. Thus, the surf zone/area beaches will remain hazardous into Wednesday afternoon.



*Beach Hazards*

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties through late tonight

**High Surf Advisory**

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 3AM Wednesday until 3PM Wednesday.



… particularly at West and Northwest facing beaches.



For the Beach Hazards Statement, infrequent yet dangerous sneaker waves are expected

this afternoon and evening. For the High Surf Advisory on Wednesday, large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet expected at west to northwest facing beaches, locally up to 25 feet at favored breakpoints.



Sneaker waves and large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.



Conditions are present to support a heightened risk of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave. People walking along the beach should never turn their back to

the sea. Fisherman should avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



Overnight: Mostly clear with a few high clouds passing through. Cool, with coastal lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and upper 20s to 30s inland.

Wednesday: Scattered high clouds, thickening late. Slightly warmer with highs in the 60s for most areas—slightly cooler up in the hills.



Thursday: A cold front will bring rain to the region early Thursday morning. Most areas will experience a couple hours of light to moderate rain with occasionally gusty winds. Skies will clear to partly cloudy by afternoon with dry conditions expected. Highs in the 50s-60s.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny skies into the weekend with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Some warming expected through the weekend into early next week and then rain may return by Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for much of Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties and the far eastern side of San Benito County, Abnormally dry for all other areas.