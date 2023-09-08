Beach Hazards Statement issued September 8 at 3:02AM PDT until September 10 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Increased risk for dangerous rip currents and larger

breakers of 4 to 9 feet expected due to incoming southerly

swell.

* WHERE…Monterey Bay coastline and along the Big Sur Coast,

with largest risk for south facing beaches.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Possible dangers to inexperienced swimmers, surfers,

and anyone standing or walking in or close to the water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Larger southerly swell of 3 to 4 feet at 15

to 16 seconds will arrive Saturday morning. This swell originated

from Hurricane Jova and could bring an increased risk of

dangerous rip currents as well as elevated surf, particularly

for south facing beaches, including Santa Cruz.

Never turn your back to the ocean! Sneaker waves can occur at any

time without warning. It is safest to swim at a beach with

lifeguards. If you are caught in a rip current, don’t try to swim

against it. Instead, swim out of the current, parallel to the

shore, and then back to shore. If you can’t swim, float or tread

water, and yell or wave for help if you need assistance.