Tropical Cyclone Statement issued August 21 at 2:15AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

This product covers Southwest California

**ALL TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED, BUT FLOODING RAIN

THREAT REMAINS INTO MONDAY**

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– All watches and warnings have been canceled

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– None

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 340 miles north of Avalon CA or about 300 miles north of

Los Angeles Airport CA

– 38.3N 117.9W

– Storm Intensity 35 mph

– Movement North or 355 degrees at 29 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Former Tropical Storm Hilary has weakened and become post-tropical.

While the winds associated with this system have gone below tropical

storm strength, prompting the warning cancelation, the threat for

flooding rains will continue into Monday morning over Los Angeles

and Ventura Counties. Locally gusty winds will also continue.

Activity will decrease through the day on Monday and into the

overnight hours.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a

concern through Monday morning across Los Angeles and Ventura

County, especially in and around the mountains. Remain well

guarded against dangerous flooding and stay off the roads and away

from creeks and washes.

* WIND: Wind gusts up to 25 to 35 mph will continue in some areas,

especially in the mountains through Monday morning, which can

cause power outages, road hazards, and blow over loose objects.

* SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across

Southwest California.

* TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time

across Southwest California.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS: RECOVERY PHASE – Do not enter evacuated areas until

officials have given the all clear to return.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain off roads unless absolutely

necessary, especially in the mountains and deserts. Be alert for

flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris.

Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been

cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the

road. Turn around, don’t drown!

Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities

have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear.

Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads,

continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic

lights make travel difficult.

Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers

interfere with the emergency work of first responders.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

As it pertains to this event, this will be the last local statement

issued by the National Weather Service regarding the effects of

tropical cyclone hazards upon the area. Flood Watches remain in

effect however, and continue to monitor weather.gov/LOX for the

latest weather information.