Tropical Cyclone Statement issued August 20 at 8:53PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

This product covers Southwest California

**TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY…AS WELL AS

THE MOUNTAINS…VALLEYS…AND FOOTHILLS OF VENTURA COUNTY**

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of Los Angeles

County, as well as the mountains, valleys, and foothills of

Ventura County.

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 40 miles north-northeast of Avalon CA or about 10 miles

east-southeast of Los Angeles Airport CA

– 33.9N 118.2W

– Storm Intensity 45 mph

– Movement North-northwest or 340 degrees at 28 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Tropical Storm Hilary continues to move through southern California. The

greatest risk is for flash flooding as widespread moderate to heavy

rain continues over the area. The San Gabriel Mountains and

the Antelope Valley of Los Angeles County or most at risk. The risk

will peak through this evening then lower into Monday morning. Gusty

offshore winds will also impact the area, mainly focused over the

mountains.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* FLOODING RAIN:

Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across

the area. Any area in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties are at risk,

with the greatest threats in and around the mountains. Remain well

guarded against dangerous flooding and stay off the roads and away from

creeks and washes. Potential impacts include:

– Major flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

– Small streams, creeks, and normally dry washes may become

dangerous rivers. Destructive runoff may rage down

mountain valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides,

mudslides, and debris flows. Flood control systems and barriers

may become stressed.

– Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many

road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

* WIND:

Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across

Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with the greatest winds and impacts

over the mountains and favored valleys. Residents should expect winds similar

to a moderate Santa Ana wind event, except with increased downed trees due

to the wet soils. Impacts may include:

– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. Unsecured

lightweight objects blown about.

– Some large tree limbs broken off. A few trees uprooted, but with

greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban

or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on

bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages.

* SURGE:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southwest

California. However, there is a lowering but still present threat

for minor coastal flooding near Catalina Island and Long Beach.

* TORNADOES:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Los Angeles,

Ventura, Santa Barbara, or San Luis Obispo Counties in Southern

California.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to stay inside and stay off the roads, especially in

the mountains and deserts. Listen for updates and be ready in case you

lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone

and flashlight handy.

If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter

rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have

pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit.

Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any

orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency

Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are

unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.

If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in

which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.

Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for

instructions from local authorities.

Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone

area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded

roadway. Remember, turn around don’t drown!

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets

for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes

to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather

warnings.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard CA around 3 AM PDT, or sooner if

conditions warrant.