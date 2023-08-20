Tropical Cyclone Statement issued August 20 at 2:41PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
This product covers Southwest California
**TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY…AS WELL AS
THE MOUNTAINS…VALLEYS…AND FOOTHILLS OF VENTURA COUNTY**
NEW INFORMATION
—————
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of Los Angeles
County, as well as the mountains, valleys, and foothills of
Ventura County.
* STORM INFORMATION:
– About 190 miles southeast of Avalon CA or about 230 miles
southeast of Los Angeles Airport CA
– 31.3N 116.1W
– Storm Intensity 60 mph
– Movement North or 350 degrees at 23 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
——————
Tropical Storm Hilary continues to move into southern California. The
greatest risk is for flash flooding as widespread moderate to heavy
rain continues to develop over the area. The San Gabriel Mountains and
the Antelope Valley of Los Angeles County or most at risk. The risk
will peak through this evening then lower into Monday morning. Gusty
offshore winds will also impact the area, mainly focused over the
mountains and wind prone areas of Ventura County.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
—————–
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
the area of most concern, namely the San Gabriel Mountain and Antelope
Valley of Los Angeles County. Remain well guarded against dangerous
flooding and stay off the roads and away from creeks and washes.
Potential impacts include:
– Major flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
– Small streams, creeks, and normally dry washes may become
dangerous rivers. Destructive runoff may rage down
mountain valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides,
mudslides, and debris flows. Flood control systems and barriers
may become stressed.
– Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many
road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
the rest of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. The is a decreasing but
still present threat for flash flooding over interior Santa Barbara
County. Remain well guarded against dangerous flooding and avoid
traveling today, especially to the mountains and deserts.
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with the greatest winds and impacts
over the mountains and favored valleys. Residents should expect winds similar
to a moderate Santa Ana wind event, except with increased downed trees due
to the wet soils. Impacts may include:
– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. Unsecured
lightweight objects blown about.
– Some large tree limbs broken off. A few trees uprooted, but with
greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some
fences and roadway signs blown over.
– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
– Scattered power and communications outages.
* SURGE:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southwest
California. However, there is a lowering but still present threat
for minor coastal flooding near Catalina Island and Long Beach.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Los Angeles,
Ventura, Santa Barbara, or San Luis Obispo Counties in Southern
California.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
———————————-
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to stay inside and stay off the roads, especially in
the mountains and deserts. Listen for updates and be ready in case you
lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone
and flashlight handy.
If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter
rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have
pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in
which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.
Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for
instructions from local authorities.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don’t drown!
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
———–
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard CA by around 9 PM PDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.