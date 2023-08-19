Tropical Cyclone Statement issued August 19 at 2:40PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
This product covers Southwest California
**TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY…AS WELL AS
THE MOUNTAINS…VALLEYS…AND FOOTHILLS OF VENTURA COUNTY**
NEW INFORMATION
—————
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of Los Angeles
County, as well as the mountains, valleys, and foothills of
Ventura County.
* STORM INFORMATION:
– About 710 miles south-southeast of Avalon CA or about 750 miles
south-southeast of Los Angeles Airport CA
– 23.8N 114.1W
– Storm Intensity 110 mph
– Movement North-northwest or 345 degrees at 17 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
——————
Hurricane Hilary will weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches
Southern California later this weekend. The risk for flash flooding
continues to increase across the region, with rare and dangerous
flooding possible across the mountains and deserts. Strong, tropical-
storm-force winds are expected Sunday into Monday, especially over the
mountains, valleys, and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
—————–
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against life-threatening flooding having possible devastating
impacts across the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and adjacent foothills
of the Antelope Valley. Potential impacts include:
– Major flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
– Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and normally dry washes
may become dangerous rivers. Destructive runoff may rage down
mountain valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides,
mudslides, and debris flows. Flood control systems and barriers
may become stressed.
– Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many
road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
Protect against life-threatening flooding having possible extensive
impacts across across the remainder of Los Angeles and Ventura
Counties, and possibly in eastern Santa Barbara County. The most
significant flooding is expected over the mountains, foothills,
valleys, and urban areas.
* WIND:
Prepare for hazardous wind having possible significant impacts across
Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with the greatest impacts over
Catalina Island and Santa Barbara Island, as well as the mountains,
valleys, and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Some of the
strongest winds will impact areas that are normally susceptible to
strong northeast winds. Potential impacts in this area include:
– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees uprooted, but with
greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some
fences and roadway signs blown over.
– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
– Scattered power and communications outages.
* SURGE:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southwest
California. However, coastal flooding is possible especially
around Catalina Island and Long Beach.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Los Angeles,
Ventura, Santa Barbara, or San Luis Obispo Counties in Southern
California.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
———————————-
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter
rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have
pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit.
Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of
life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in
which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.
Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for
instructions from local authorities.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don’t drown!
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of
strong winds or flooding.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
———–
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard CA around 10 PM PDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.