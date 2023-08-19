Tropical Cyclone Statement issued August 19 at 2:40PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

This product covers Southwest California

**TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR ALL OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY…AS WELL AS

THE MOUNTAINS…VALLEYS…AND FOOTHILLS OF VENTURA COUNTY**

NEW INFORMATION

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of Los Angeles

County, as well as the mountains, valleys, and foothills of

Ventura County.

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 710 miles south-southeast of Avalon CA or about 750 miles

south-southeast of Los Angeles Airport CA

– 23.8N 114.1W

– Storm Intensity 110 mph

– Movement North-northwest or 345 degrees at 17 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Hurricane Hilary will weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches

Southern California later this weekend. The risk for flash flooding

continues to increase across the region, with rare and dangerous

flooding possible across the mountains and deserts. Strong, tropical-

storm-force winds are expected Sunday into Monday, especially over the

mountains, valleys, and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

* FLOODING RAIN:

Protect against life-threatening flooding having possible devastating

impacts across the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and adjacent foothills

of the Antelope Valley. Potential impacts include:

– Major flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

– Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and normally dry washes

may become dangerous rivers. Destructive runoff may rage down

mountain valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides,

mudslides, and debris flows. Flood control systems and barriers

may become stressed.

– Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many

road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

Protect against life-threatening flooding having possible extensive

impacts across across the remainder of Los Angeles and Ventura

Counties, and possibly in eastern Santa Barbara County. The most

significant flooding is expected over the mountains, foothills,

valleys, and urban areas.

* WIND:

Prepare for hazardous wind having possible significant impacts across

Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with the greatest impacts over

Catalina Island and Santa Barbara Island, as well as the mountains,

valleys, and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Some of the

strongest winds will impact areas that are normally susceptible to

strong northeast winds. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored

mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees uprooted, but with

greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban

or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on

bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages.

* SURGE:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southwest

California. However, coastal flooding is possible especially

around Catalina Island and Long Beach.

* TORNADOES:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Los Angeles,

Ventura, Santa Barbara, or San Luis Obispo Counties in Southern

California.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and

property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a

safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.

If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter

rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have

pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit.

Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of

life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any

orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency

Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are

unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.

If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in

which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.

Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for

instructions from local authorities.

Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone

area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded

roadway. Remember, turn around don’t drown!

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large

trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or

on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of

strong winds or flooding.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets

for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes

to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather

warnings.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard CA around 10 PM PDT, or sooner if

conditions warrant.