Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 9:57PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
At 956 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northeast of San Lucas, or 27 miles east of Arroyo Seco, moving
north at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central San
Benito and eastern Monterey Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.