Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 9:39PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

At 938 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southwest of San Ardo, or 20 miles east of Gorda, moving north

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Colman Canyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Lake San Antonio, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10

miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are

close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.