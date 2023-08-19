Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 9:37PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

At 936 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 27

miles west of Cantua Creek, or 39 miles northeast of Arroyo Seco,

moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San

Benito County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.