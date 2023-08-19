Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 9:32PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
At 932 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lucia, moving north at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Tassajara Hot Springs, Lucia, Esalen Institute, Partington
Ridge and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park.
This includes Highway 1 between Mile Markers 16 and 19, and between
Mile Markers 23 and 38.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.