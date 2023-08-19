Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 9:06PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

At 905 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of San Ardo, or 21 miles east of Gorda, moving north

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

King City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.