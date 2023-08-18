Tropical Cyclone Statement issued August 18 at 8:58AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

This product covers portions of Southwest California

Hilary to produce rare and dangerous flash flooding and tropical

storm-force winds.

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Catalina and Santa

Barbara Islands, Antelope Valley Foothills, San Gabriel

Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Clarita Valley, and

Highway 14 Corridor

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 1150 miles south-southeast of Avalon CA or about 1190

miles south-southeast of Los Angeles Airport CA

– 17.9N 111.4W

– Storm Intensity 145 mph

– Movement Northwest or 305 degrees at 10 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Hurricane Hilary will weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches

Southern California this weekend. Flash flooding will be possible

across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, and perhaps Santa Barbara

County. Rare and dangerous flooding possible across the mountains.

Tropical-storm-force winds will be possible Sunday into Monday.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible

extensive impacts across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, and possibly

Santa Barbara County. The most dangerous conditions are expected over

the mountains. Potential impacts include:

– Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

– Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become

dangerous rivers. Destructive runoff may rage down mountain

valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides, mudslides,

and debris flows. Flood control systems and barriers may become

stressed.

– Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many

road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to

significant impacts elsewhere across the area.

* WIND:

Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Los

Angeles and Ventura Counties, with greatest impacts over Catalina

Island and Santa Barbara Island, as well as the mountains of Los

Angeles County. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored

mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees uprooted, but with

greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban

or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on

bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages.

Elsewhere across Southwest California, little to no impact is

anticipated.

* SURGE:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southwest

California. However, coastal flooding will be possible especially

around Catalina Island and Long Beach.

* TORNADOES:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southwest

California.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies

kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your

home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging

wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the

center of the storm.

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large

trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or

on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor

drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to

move to safe shelter on higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard CA around 3PM PDT, or sooner if

conditions warrant.