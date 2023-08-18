Tropical Cyclone Statement issued August 18 at 2:39PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

This product covers Southwest California

**TROPICAL STORM WATCH EXPANDED TO INCLUDE ALL OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY…AS

WELL AS THE MOUNTAINS…VALLEYS…AND FOOTHILLS OF VENTURA COUNTY**

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– The Tropical Storm Watch has been expanded to include all of Los

Angeles County, as well as the mountains, valleys, and foothills

of Ventura County.

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch includes all of Los Angeles County, as

well as the mountains, valleys, and foothills of Ventura County.

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 1080 miles south-southeast of Avalon CA or about 1120

miles south-southeast of Los Angeles Airport CA

– 18.7N 112.2W

– Storm Intensity 130 mph

– Movement Northwest or 315 degrees at 12 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Hurricane Hilary will weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches

Southern California this weekend. Flash flooding will be possible

across the whole region, with rare and dangerous flooding possible

across the mountains and deserts. Strong, tropical-storm-force winds

will be possible Sunday through Monday, strongest over the mountains,

valleys, and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible

extensive impacts across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, and possibly

Santa Barbara County. Potential impacts include:

– Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

– Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become

dangerous rivers. Destructive runoff may rage down mountain

valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides, mudslides,

and debris flows. Flood control systems and barriers may become

stressed.

– Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many

road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

* WIND:

Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited to significant impacts

across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with greatest impacts over

Catalina Island and Santa Barbara Island, as well as the mountains of

Los Angeles County. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored

mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees uprooted, but with

greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban

or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on

bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages.

Elsewhere across Southwest California, little to no impact is

anticipated.

* SURGE:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Southwest

California. However, coastal flooding will be possible especially

around Catalina Island and Long Beach.

* TORNADOES:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Los Angeles,

Ventura, Santa Barbara, or San Luis Obispo Counties in Southern

California.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies

kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your

home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging

wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the

center of the storm.

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large

trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or

on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor

drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to

move to safe shelter on higher ground.

Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that

are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of

others.

If you are a visitor, know the name of the county in which you

are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings.

If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite

disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to

area visitors.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news

outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes

to the forecast.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard CA around 10 PM PDT, or sooner if

conditions warrant.