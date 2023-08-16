Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:24PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
At 324 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles west of Coalinga, or 29 miles north of Paso Robles, moving
northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern San
Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.