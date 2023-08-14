Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 4:02PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles northeast of Soledad, or 27 miles southeast of Hollister,
moving northwest at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central San Benito
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.