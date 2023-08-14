Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 4:02PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northeast of Soledad, or 27 miles southeast of Hollister,

moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central San Benito

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.