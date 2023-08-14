Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 3:04PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
At 304 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles east of Ridgemark, or 17 miles southeast of Hollister, moving
northwest at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central San
Benito County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.