Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 3:04PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

At 304 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles east of Ridgemark, or 17 miles southeast of Hollister, moving

northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central San

Benito County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.