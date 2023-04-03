Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 3:56AM PDT until April 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Gusts locally up to 55 mph along the immediate
coastline.
* WHERE…Coastal areas from Sonoma to Monterey counties,
including the Santa Lucia Mountain range.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be very gusty along the
immediate coastline leading to blowing sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.