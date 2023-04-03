Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
April 4, 2023 1:38 AM
Published 2:57 PM

Wind Advisory issued April 3 at 2:57PM PDT until April 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of California.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be very gusty along the
immediate coastline leading to blowing sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content