High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 3:13PM PDT until April 3 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to 65
mph.
* WHERE…San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and
Anacapa Islands.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.