Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 2:15PM PDT until March 28 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big

Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected for coastal

areas, but strong wind gusts can funnel through the city. Wind

gusts between 30 to 40 mph are expected with parts of the coast

reaching up to 45 mph.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.