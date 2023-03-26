Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 2:15PM PDT until March 28 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, south winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los
Padres National Forest and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Monday. For the
Wind Advisory, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected for the
Monterey Bay and Big Sur coastlines as well as high elevations
of the Santa Lucia mountain ranges. Wind gusts between 30 to 40
mph are expected with localized areas of higher terrain greater
than 45 mph.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.