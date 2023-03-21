Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 12:18PM PDT until March 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest California.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.