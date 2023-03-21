High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 9:00AM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Local gusts up to 70 mph over the highest peaks.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Very strong and gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down
and result in damage to nearby structures, power outages and
blocked roads. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to
fall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected near the coast
and in the higher ridges and peaks of the Santa Cruz Mountains
and Diablo Range.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.