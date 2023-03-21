High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 3:40AM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel

Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Very strong and gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down

and result in damage to nearby structures, power outages and

blocked roads. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to

fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected along the Big

Sur coast and northern portions of the Salinas Valley,

including parts of the Monterey Bay coast.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.