High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 1:04AM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains

and Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Very strong and gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and

result in damage to nearby structures, power outages and blocked

roads. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected near the coast

and in the higher ridges and peaks of the Santa Cruz Mountains

and Diablo Range.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.