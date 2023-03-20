Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 8:37PM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa

Clara Valley, and Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected in the highest

ridges and peaks of the Diablo Range with wind gusts

potentially greater than 50 mph.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.