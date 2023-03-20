Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 8:11AM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East
Bay Hills, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister
Valley, Carmel Valley, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected for the southern
portion of the Salinas Valley as well as higher elevations of
the Santa Lucia Range and the mountains of San Benito County
with wind gusts potentially greater than 50 mph. Big Sur Coast
including Highway 1 could see strong winds as well with gusts
up to 45 mph.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.