Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 8:11AM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East

Bay Hills, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, Carmel Valley, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected for the southern

portion of the Salinas Valley as well as higher elevations of

the Santa Lucia Range and the mountains of San Benito County

with wind gusts potentially greater than 50 mph. Big Sur Coast

including Highway 1 could see strong winds as well with gusts

up to 45 mph.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.