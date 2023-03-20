Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 1:47PM PDT until March 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest California.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

