High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 8:37PM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel

Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected along the Big Sur

coast and northern portions of the Salinas Valley, including

parts of the Monterey Bay coast.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.