High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 12:37PM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County
including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.