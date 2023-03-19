Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 9:06PM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Salinas Valley,

Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay

and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected for the southern

portion of the Salinas Valley as well as higher elevations of

the Santa Lucia Range and the mountains of San Benito County.

Big Sur Coast including Highway 1 could see strong winds as

well with gusts up to 40 mph.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.