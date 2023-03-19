Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 2:23PM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
for lower elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph for higher elevations.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County
including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected for the southern
portion of the Salinas Valley as well as higher elevations of
the Santa Lucia Range and the mountains of San Benito County.
Big Sur Coast including Highway 1 could see strong winds as well
with gusts up to 40 mph.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.