Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 2:23PM PDT until March 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

for lower elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph for higher elevations.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County

including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected for the southern

portion of the Salinas Valley as well as higher elevations of

the Santa Lucia Range and the mountains of San Benito County.

Big Sur Coast including Highway 1 could see strong winds as well

with gusts up to 40 mph.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.