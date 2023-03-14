High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:08AM PDT until March 14 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Southerly winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts 50 mph in the
valleys. Gusts 55 to 70 mph immediate coastline and hills
above 1000 feet.
* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast of California.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected and roadways could be
blocked by downed trees. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Southerly winds will rapidly increase
Tuesday morning as the atmospheric river arrives. Expect downed
trees and limbs to lead to renewed power outages across the
region.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.