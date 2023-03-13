High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 1:49PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Southerly winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts 50 mph in the
valleys. Gusts 55 to 70 mph immediate coastline and hills
above 1000 feet.
* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast of California.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected and roadways could be
blocked by downed trees. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Southerly winds will quickly increase
during the overnight hours of Monday into early Tuesday morning
as the atmospheric river arrives. Winds may ease slightly for a
time on Tuesday then turn southwest as strong surface low
pressure passes over the region. Expect downed trees and limbs
to lead to renewed power outages across the region.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.