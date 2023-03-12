High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 11:32AM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Southerly winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts 50 mph in the

valleys. Gusts 55 to 70 mph immediate coastline and hills above

1000 feet.

* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Southerly winds will quickly increase

during the overnight hours of Monday into early Tuesday morning

as the first slug of energy arrives with the atmospheric river.

Winds may ease slightly for a time on Tuesday then turn

southwest as strong surface low pressure passes over the region.

Expect downed trees and limbs to lead to renewed power outages

across the region.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.