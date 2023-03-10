Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 4:26AM PST until March 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of California.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result as

soils remain very saturated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally stronger wind gusts greater than 60

mph will be possible in the favored coastal areas, higher

terrain and coastal gaps. Area’s with very wet soils will see a

greater risk for downed trees and power lines.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.