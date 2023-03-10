Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 4:26AM PST until March 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of California.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result as
soils remain very saturated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally stronger wind gusts greater than 60
mph will be possible in the favored coastal areas, higher
terrain and coastal gaps. Area’s with very wet soils will see a
greater risk for downed trees and power lines.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.