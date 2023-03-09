Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 2:26PM PST until March 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of California.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally stronger wind gusts greater than
60 mph will be possible in in the favored coastal areas,
higher terrain and coastal gaps.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.