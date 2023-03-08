Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 3:54AM PST until March 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE….Entire forecast area from Napa and Sonoma Counties
south through Monterey and San Benito Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.