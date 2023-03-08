Skip to Content
today at 9:30 PM
Published 12:24 PM

Wind Advisory issued March 8 at 12:24PM PST until March 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast
including Monterey and San Benito Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally stronger wind gusts greater than 60
mph will be possible in in the favored coastal areas, higher
terrain and coastal gaps.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

